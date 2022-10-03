MAI Capital Management Buys Shares of 12,305 Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,674 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,276,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,514,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,839 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,705,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,656,000 after purchasing an additional 338,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,455,000. Institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.91.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $26.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

