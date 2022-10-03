MAI Capital Management Invests $233,000 in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 179.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000.
Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance
GCOW opened at $26.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.