MAI Capital Management Invests $233,000 in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 179.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

GCOW opened at $26.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80.

