MAI Capital Management Sells 210 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Five9 were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Five9 by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Five9 by 9.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Five9 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Five9 by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.37.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,555 shares of company stock worth $4,642,927. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIVN opened at $74.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 0.63. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.48 and a 1-year high of $170.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.70.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

