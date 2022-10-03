MAI Capital Management Invests $281,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.3 %

TTE stock opened at $46.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

