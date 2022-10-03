Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Cognex by 50.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 121.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 45.5% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Cognex to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $41.45 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.55 and a one year high of $92.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $274.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Stories

