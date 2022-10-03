MAI Capital Management Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $124.14 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.12 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.65.

