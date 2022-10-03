Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,543 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth $185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth $1,111,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 243,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 30,062 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.74.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LXP. StockNews.com raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.