Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 216 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 121,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.78.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $106.99 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.14%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

