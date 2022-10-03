MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 58.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,129,000 after buying an additional 80,954 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 147.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI opened at $827.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $905.86 and a 200-day moving average of $889.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.01 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,711.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Profile



MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

