Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 45.1% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 62.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PHM opened at $37.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.