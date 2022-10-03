Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Stock Holdings Increased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $41.70 on Monday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 75.21%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

