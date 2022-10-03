Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLVT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Clarivate by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of CLVT opened at $9.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $25.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

