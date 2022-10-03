Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,599 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $108.95 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.15 and a twelve month high of $152.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.54.

