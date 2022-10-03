Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $234,000 in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 397.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 50.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSG opened at $20.58 on Monday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

