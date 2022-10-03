Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 987 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,146,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.45.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $264.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.52. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $308.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.12, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

