Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 3,203 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NATR. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 227,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 68,862 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 49.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 338,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 112,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Down 0.8 %

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $158.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.79. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $19.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Nature’s Sunshine Products

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 9,622 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $92,948.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 762,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,370,222.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 15,105 shares of company stock valued at $144,882 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.