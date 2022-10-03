Insider Buying: Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX) Senior Officer Buys C$20,844.00 in Stock

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul Douglas Blenkhorn bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$249,151.42.

Paul Douglas Blenkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Paul Douglas Blenkhorn bought 70,000 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,599.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Paul Douglas Blenkhorn purchased 119,000 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,980.00.

CVE:VTX opened at C$0.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.41 million and a PE ratio of 12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.81. Vertex Resource Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$0.62.

About Vertex Resource Group

Vertex Resource Group ( CVE:VTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$53.97 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Resource Group Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry and commercial clients, such as construction and real estate clients.

