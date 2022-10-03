Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Precipio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Precipio Price Performance

Precipio stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. Precipio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.09.

Precipio Profile

(Get Rating)

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

