Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells $59,900.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RDFN stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $633.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Redfin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,981,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

