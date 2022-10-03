Insider Buying: Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Major Shareholder Buys $33,190.56 in Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 10,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $33,190.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,967,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,459,794.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:LSAK opened at $3.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.15. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.97.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

