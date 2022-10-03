Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $111,000 in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,479 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUV. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 28,804.2% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,820,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,663 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 995,411 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450,637 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3,576.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 360,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 350,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,084,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 296,795 shares during the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

