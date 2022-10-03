Neil Cathie Buys 23,674 Shares of Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Rating) insider Neil Cathie bought 23,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.21 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$28,527.17 ($19,949.07).

Coventry Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98.

Get Coventry Group alerts:

Coventry Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Coventry Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. Coventry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Coventry Group Company Profile

Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners, industrial hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coventry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coventry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.