Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLPA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,043,000 after acquiring an additional 364,594 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 7,135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 233,539 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,152,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1,842.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 147,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 393.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 162,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 129,569 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

MLPA opened at $39.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $43.90.

