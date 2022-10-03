Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total transaction of $91,548.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,660.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total value of $91,548.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,660.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after purchasing an additional 173,532 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,260,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $276.69 on Monday. Gartner has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $368.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.40 and a 200-day moving average of $274.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

