Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Update

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,700 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 453,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 238,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $107.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.49.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.64 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluent news, insider Matthew Conlin acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 357,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,869. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

