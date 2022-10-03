Short Interest in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Drops By 11.5%

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 5,650,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 786,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $82.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.19. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

