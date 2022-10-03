Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURV. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,867,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the second quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Torrid by 936.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 137,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Torrid by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 120,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid Price Performance

CURV opened at $4.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. Torrid has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $432.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of -0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.86%. Torrid’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

About Torrid

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.