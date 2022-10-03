Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,400 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 829,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLL. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Full House Resorts Stock Down 1.4 %

FLL stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $193.24 million, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.80. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 3.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

