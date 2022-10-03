Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Short Interest Down 11.5% in September

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after acquiring an additional 638,452 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,752,000 after acquiring an additional 260,955 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

BXP stock opened at $74.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.19.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BXP shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Properties from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.94.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

