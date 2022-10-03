Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Down 11.5% in September

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Aenza S.A.A. Price Performance
AENZ opened at $0.72 on Monday. Aenza S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile
