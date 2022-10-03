Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Down 11.5% in September

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Aenza S.A.A. Price Performance

AENZ opened at $0.72 on Monday. Aenza S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Infrastructure, Energy, Engineering and Construction, and Real Estate management businesses in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company's Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a wastewater treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, five multiple fuel storage facilities, and a gas processing plant, as well as operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets.

