Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,600 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 958,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Banco BBVA Argentina Dividend Announcement

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $583.77 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0191 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Further Reading

