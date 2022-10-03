Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,834 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.60% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $19.17 on Monday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67.

About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

