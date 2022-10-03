goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,100 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 266,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,665.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHMEF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.86.

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of goeasy stock opened at $77.32 on Monday. goeasy has a 1 year low of $72.55 and a 1 year high of $164.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.01.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

