Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Price Performance

GOOS stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Canada Goose has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

