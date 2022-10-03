Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 525 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.43.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE SPG opened at $89.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $171.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.