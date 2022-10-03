First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,885 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $179,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $51.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

