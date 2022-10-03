First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,885 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $179,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $51.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.