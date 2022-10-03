Money Concepts Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,059 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37,910.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,584,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,485 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 995,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 187,045 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 977,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 455,167 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 255,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 480,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 132,156 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $53.23.

