Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Position Cut by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN opened at $20.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $22.20.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.