Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWZ. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $641,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 25,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $28.15.

