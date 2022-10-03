Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,604 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

FRC stock opened at $130.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $130.35 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.