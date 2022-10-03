Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Stephens cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

