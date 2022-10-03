Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPK. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 869.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $7,837,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares during the period. 13.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at HighPeak Energy

In other news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria purchased 2,313,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,007.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,813,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,855,007.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria acquired 2,313,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $50,000,007.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,813,744 shares in the company, valued at $168,855,007.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $70,700.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,066.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,317,253 shares of company stock worth $50,070,954 over the last ninety days. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ HPK opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.62. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $201.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.04 million. Analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

About HighPeak Energy

(Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.