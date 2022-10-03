Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 549 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Stericycle by 117.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Stericycle by 13.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 38.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $70.91.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.