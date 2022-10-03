Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $61,000 Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Public Storage by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.58.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Performance

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PSA opened at $292.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.95. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $284.01 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

