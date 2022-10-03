Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 465 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $124.53 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 118.47%.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

