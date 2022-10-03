Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $72,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 147,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 27,663 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

RYT opened at $226.41 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.31 and a fifty-two week high of $327.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.78 and a 200-day moving average of $259.37.

