Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $179,392.50 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Nilda Mesa sold 850 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.05, for a total transaction of $179,392.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of UTHR opened at $209.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $245.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.16.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,350,000 after buying an additional 37,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,282,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 205.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after buying an additional 431,739 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

