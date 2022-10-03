Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,141.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,634.34 and a one year high of $2,362.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,178.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,108.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $35.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,453 shares of company stock worth $11,917,374. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Argus boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,364.53.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

