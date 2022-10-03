16,330 Shares in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Warburg Pincus LLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 74.0% in the first quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 23,030,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792,656 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $43,570,000. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $29,087,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 285,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 212,172 shares in the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ESTE opened at $12.32 on Monday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55.

Insider Transactions at Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESTE. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

