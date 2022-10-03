Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $219,000 in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,543 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 379.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,939,000 after buying an additional 324,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 408,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,515,000 after buying an additional 101,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,233,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,657,000 after acquiring an additional 39,434 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $82.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.32.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 45,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.73 per share, with a total value of $4,182,586.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,352,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,620,121.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $191,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $557,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,644 in the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.